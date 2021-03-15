Govt Decides Not to Increase Petrol Prices Despite Pressure

The Government of Pakistan has been absorbing the upward price fluctuation in international market in order to provide maximum relief to the end consumers.

“Despite very limited fiscal space, the Government has decided that the prices of MS (Petrol) and High Speed Diesel (HSD) will remain the same,” said the press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

However, as no Petroleum Levy (PL) is being charged on SKO and LDO, the prices of Kerosene (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) have been marginally increased by Rs. 3.42/liter and Rs. 2.19/liter respectively due to significant rise in the international prices of Petroleum Products, added the statement.

The following new prices would be effective from 16th March 2021 for the 2nd fortnight of the current month: