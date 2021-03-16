PSO to Go Solar & Install More EV Charging Stations

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has decided to convert its retail outlets, depots, and filling facilities to solar energy to counter its financial difficulties due to the irregular shifts in the national electricity grid, according to a company official.

The company will manage this project on a build-operate-transfer investment model by switching from a gas-based to a renewable captive generation process. The government is issuing licenses for distributed generation to facilitate the swift adoption of renewable energy.

PSO has invited proposals to expedite a large-scale solar adoption program, with the company official suggesting a possible “installation of a combined 25 MW solar system at retail outlets with a potential for additional 10 MW for bulk oil facilities dotted across the country”.

The company is also in the process of installing two more electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations. In this regard, the PSO official said that “the period spanning 2025-30 would mark the boom of electric vehicles in Pakistan, and PSO is getting ready to meet the demand for charging stations”.

For PSO, shifting to solar energy will reduce its dependency on uncertain grid power and support the installation and maintenance of the EV charging points.

There is also a possibility for the company to lead a much-needed renewable energy revolution in the country, and shifting to solar energy will surely play a leading role in this transition.