Ramadan Bazaars Will Have 2018’s Rates This Year

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has announced a Ramadan Package of Rs. 7 billion to provide relief to the masses during the holy month.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Monday that was attended by the provincial ministers, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, and Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, and the secretaries of the Industries, Agriculture, Food, and Livestock departments among others.

The committee decided to establish 313 Ramadan bazaars across the province for commodities to be sold at discounted rates. The provincial government will provide around Rs. 3.5 billion for wheat and sugar, after which a 10 kg sack of flour will be sold for Rs. 300.

Fair price shops will also be set up to sell fruits and vegetables at the same rates as in 2018. Similarly, gram flour (besan), dates, chickpeas, lentils, and other food items will also be available at the old rates. Sugar will be sold at Rs. 60 per kg and ghee, chicken, and eggs will be available at rates that will be 10 to 15 rupees less than the market rates.

CM Buzdar directed the concerned authorities to ensure maximum convenience for the public and stated that the scope of Sahulat Bazaar should be expanded. He also instructed the Sahulat Bazaar Authority to provide consumers permanent relief from artificial price hikes.

The CM enjoined the attendees to make the Ramadan bazaars functional from 25 Shaaban onwards and directed the provincial ministers and secretaries to visit the bazaars unannounced to observe their operations.