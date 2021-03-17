Babar Azam Breaches COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Africa Tour

The captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, Babar Azam, reportedly breached the COVID-19 protocols when he met the Director-General of the Punjab Sports Board, Adnan Irshad, to discuss issues pertaining to his local cricket club.

After the meeting, Babar made haste and drove out of sight while narrowly avoiding hitting other cars. He also steered clear of on-station media representatives who had been tipped off about the meeting.

Babar had gotten himself tested for COVID-19 at the National High-Performance Centre on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming tour to Africa. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had recently advised him to stay at home and to avoid going out in public as everyone is looking forward to him joining the ‘bio-secure bubble’ tomorrow at the PCB headquarters.

Pakistan will play three ODIs in Centurion, South Africa, on 2 April. The other two matches are in Johannesburg (4 April) and Centurion (7 April). The teams will also play four T20Is after the ODIs.

Afterward, Pakistan will travel for two Tests and three T20 internationals in Zimbabwe.