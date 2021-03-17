Oppo Reno 5F Goes Official With AMOLED Display and 48MP Quad Cameras

Oppo is slowly unveiling cheaper variants for its Reno 5 series and the latest one is called the Reno 5F that has gone official in Kenya. The phone starts at $287 and should be arriving in more markets soon.

Design and Display

The Reno 5F comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 135Hz touch sampling rate that goes up to 180Hz in Game mode. The fingerprint sensor is underneath the display and it features fast unlocks. The display has a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The device is dressed just like the rest of the phones in the series in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple color options.

Internals and Storage

The MediaTek Helio P95 SoC sits at the helm with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable through an SD card.

On the software front, you get Android 11 with the updated Color OS 11 on top.

Cameras

The main camera at the back is a 48MP sensor accompanied by an ultrawide camera, a macro camera, and a “mono” camera for portrait shots. This camera is capable of recording 1080p clips at up to 120FPS and 4K clips at 30 FPS.

The punch-hole front camera is a 32MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,310 mAh battery cell takes charge from a USB C port and has support for 30W fast charging for quick top ups.

The Oppo Reno 5F is available for $287.

Oppo Reno 5F Specifications