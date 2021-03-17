Realme GT Banned For 3 Months For Posting Fake Benchmarks

Emerging smartphone companies looking to post high – if not truly honest – benchmarks has become an ordinary occurrence these days. On similar grounds, perhaps the latest addition to posting fake benchmarks is Realme, particularly the Realme GT.

The Antutu benchmark team has outed Realme for allegedly cheating its benchmark on its GT lineup. As a result, it has also removed the phone’s ~750,000 score from the database, a stat considerably higher than the Xiaomi Mi 11’s ~708,000.

Antutu specifically noted that this figure was “not a manifestation of true strength, but obtained through cheating and other means”.

So how did the Realme GT supposedly cheat? Antutu explained that Realme ran the multithreaded workload on the phone’s fastest CPU core which actually resulted in a higher score.

In terms of image preprocessing, Antutu determined that instead of just going through with the process seamlessly, the Realme GT used mosaic color blocks to reduce the quality of the image, as the following screenshot shows:

In detail, Antutu stated that such tactics go against the spirits of the benchmarks game. For now, it has removed Realme GT’s scores from its platform for the next 3 months. It has also issued an ultimatum to the brand, stating that if the firm won’t modify how the phone completes the benchmark, the phone will get banned permanently.

In response to this, Realme’s CEO Xu Qi Chase issued an official statement via Weibo, a Chinese blog, mentioning that “our score is the real data” running on the current version of Antutu. For the time being, both Realme and Antutu have engaged in a dialogue to clear the air.