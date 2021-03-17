You Can Now Apply for Second Batch of PM’s Hunarmand Pakistan Program

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has invited applications from all over Pakistan for the second batch of Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Program.

According to details, NAVTTC will conduct free training courses of 3 and 6 months in two categories; high-tech trades and emerging technologies and traditional trades and occupations.

Candidates applying in the category of high-tech trades and emerging technologies will be taught courses such as AI, Robotics, Mechatronics, Instrumentation, Cloud Computing, Android/iOS development, Advanced Programing, Coding, Gaming Technologies, Digital marketing, Electronics, IoT, and Data Mining.

This category of training program aims to enable youth to enter the freelancing market to earn a decent income and increase foreign remittances for Pakistan.

Candidates applying in the category of traditional trades and occupations will be imparted practical training in demand-driven trades and occupations.

This category of training program aims to enable youth to set up new businesses through entrepreneurship and self-employment at both home and abroad.

Candidates are advised to submit applications for registration for the second batch of the Hunarmand Pakistan Program along with copies of CNIC and educational certificates till 23 March 2021.

Visit NAVTTC’s website for more details.