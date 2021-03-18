KP Issues Special COVID-19 SOPs for Tourist Spots

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has issued special standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect tourists from the rapidly-spreading third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The following are some of the instructions that have been issued for hotel owners, management, and tourists:
- Ensure that drivers wear masks and gloves.
- All restaurants and hotel owners are to display instructions for basic protective measures from the coronavirus at prominent places.
- Mandatory temperature checks of tourists must be taken at entry points.
- Assist a guest suspected of having contracted the coronavirus in going to a nearby local healthcare center, and keep him/her away from healthy guests.
- Distribute awareness pamphlets and display awareness banners at various places.
- Restaurant owners must provide safe, hygienic environments to guests.
- Marking on the floor to maintain social distancing at the reception must be ensured.
- Ensure that desk staff wears masks and gloves.
- Keep sanitizers for guests to use.
- Ensure both guests and employees use sanitizers after a cash transaction.
- Not more than two people are to be allowed in a single occupancy room, and not more than four people in a double occupancy room.
The document also detailed that tour operators, tour guides, and travel agents are to inform all the tourists about the coronavirus SOPs before they plan to visit a place.