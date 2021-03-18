KP Issues Special COVID-19 SOPs for Tourist Spots

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has issued special standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect tourists from the rapidly-spreading third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ

KP Takes a U-Turn on Retirement Age for Govt Employees

The following are some of the instructions that have been issued for hotel owners, management, and tourists:

Ensure that drivers wear masks and gloves.

All restaurants and hotel owners are to display instructions for basic protective measures from the coronavirus at prominent places.

Mandatory temperature checks of tourists must be taken at entry points.

Assist a guest suspected of having contracted the coronavirus in going to a nearby local healthcare center, and keep him/her away from healthy guests.

Distribute awareness pamphlets and display awareness banners at various places.

Restaurant owners must provide safe, hygienic environments to guests.

Marking on the floor to maintain social distancing at the reception must be ensured.

Ensure that desk staff wears masks and gloves.

Keep sanitizers for guests to use.

Ensure both guests and employees use sanitizers after a cash transaction.

Not more than two people are to be allowed in a single occupancy room, and not more than four people in a double occupancy room.

ALSO READ

Punjab’s Hospitals Reach Near-Full Capacities With COVID-19 Patients

The document also detailed that tour operators, tour guides, and travel agents are to inform all the tourists about the coronavirus SOPs before they plan to visit a place.