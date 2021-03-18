LHC Orders Five-Year Audit of Private Law Colleges Over Dubious Admissions

The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC), Muhammad Qasim Khan, ordered a five-year audit of all the private law colleges on Wednesday over a set of petitions determining that several law colleges had accepted and are accepting the admission applications of students who had failed to either complete or pass their BAs.

Chief Justice heard the petitions challenging the legitimacy of the degrees of various current and former representatives of the Bar Association.

The legal counsel of the Punjab University, Advocate Malik Muhammad Awais Khan, apprised the court about the fake degrees of the former president of the Tax Bar Association, namely Advocate Ali Ahsan Rana, and the vice-president of the Lahore Bar Association Cantt, Advocate Irfan Ahmed.

ALSO READ

TikTok Ban to Continue Until Indecent Content is Removed: Court

Advocate Khan stated that “It is extremely interesting to note that Ahsan Ali Rana had failed his BA when he obtained the admission for LLB at the Quaid-e-Azam Law College, and Irfan Ahmed had also failed when he gained admission in the National Law College”.

ALSO READ

SHC Issues Notices to PMC For 60% Marks Required For BDS Admission Test

This revelation irked the top judge, who asked about how it is possible to pursue an LLB program after failing BA.

“What will these colleges produce when they are earning ‘haram’ by giving admission to those who are not eligible. This is not a matter of eligibility. It seems to be a matter of fraud,” he retorted.

The CJ has adjourned the court hearing until 6 April.