TikTok Ban to Continue Until Indecent Content is Removed: Court

Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ruled that TikTok, a short video-sharing app popular among youth, will remain banned in Pakistan until an effective mechanism for monitoring and removal of objectionable content is devised.

Last week, PHC Chief Justice, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, had directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block access to TikTok in Pakistan over the presence of immoral, vulgar, and indecent content on the application.

During a hearing earlier today, DG PTA, Kamran Khan, apprised the PHC that PTA cannot control or restrict content on TikTok because it does not have an office in Pakistan.

PTA has held talks with TikTok’s administration numerous times to discuss the issue at hand but all meetings have been in vain, added DG PTA.

While adjourning the hearing of the case till 6 April, Justice Qaiser ordered that access to TikTok will remain suspended until its administration set up effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism to proactively remove inappropriate content for viewership in Pakistan

Previously in October last year, PTA had banned TikTok in Pakistan after receiving a large number of complaints from different segments of the society against vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude content on the video-sharing platform.