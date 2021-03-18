Pakistan Resisted Temptation to Compete in Arms Race – COAS Bajwa

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, revealed on Thursday that Pakistan has resisted the temptation to compete in an arms race despite the rising security challenges.

He addressed the attendees of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue and said,

Our long campaign against the tide of terrorism and extremism manifests our resolve and will.

He added that Pakistan has come a long way but it still hasn’t achieved its final target and is determined to achieve it.

The COAS also remarked that national security in the age of globalization, information, and connectivity is no longer solely a function of the armed forces.

He emphasized the need for countries to unite and cooperate to effectively counter various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and terrorism.

“Responding in silos is no longer an option,” he added.

General Bajwa also spoke about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and termed it as ‘the center of Pakistan’s economic transformation plan’.

Our sincere effort is to make it inclusive, transparent, and attractive for all global and regional players with the aim of bringing its benefit to everyone.

The COAS underlined the importance of settling the issues in South Asia which continues to be the least integrated region in terms of issues like the provision of water, trade, infrastructure, and energy cooperation.

He said,