CM Buzdar Approves Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has approved, in principle, the establishment of the Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority for the provision of flour and other essential items to the public at notified rates.

A meeting to review the establishment of the new facility was held on Wednesday and was attended by officials from the concerned provincial divisions, including the Minister for Industries & Production, Mian Aslam Iqbal, the Chief Secretary, and the Secretary Industries.

The provincial government will establish Sahulat Bazaars in various parts of the province while extending the facility based on a district-wise model to cater to the people in remote areas.

According to Chief Minister Buzdar, the Sahulat Bazaars are essentially aimed at relieving the population of the price hikes on commodities.

Reportedly, 400 Sahulat Bazaars will be set up across Punjab by the provincial government to provide the general public with subsidized access to flour, spices, sugar, and related items.