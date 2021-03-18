PM to Hand Over Houses Under Naya Pakistan Housing Program Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate phase-I of the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) and hand over 1500 newly-built flats and houses to homeless laborers and daily wagers in Islamabad today.

According to details, the labor complex consists of 1,008 flats and 500 houses and has been built on 2560 Kanal on Japan Road, Islamabad, at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.08 billion.

ALSO READ

Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Reaches Pakistan

Each flat is built on 750 square feet and consists of two bedrooms, a kitchen, lounge, and bathroom while each house built on 775 square feet and consists of bedrooms on both the ground and upper floors, a kitchen, lounge, and bathroom.

The labor complex has all basic amenities including electricity, gas, and water connections, mosque, market, utility store, park, playground, and dispensary.

A model school and a polytechnical college will be built in the labor complex in the coming months.

Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has completed all the arrangements to ensure transparency during the balloting process. Around 3,000 laborers and workers had submitted applications to enter the balloting process.

ALSO READ

Mobile Phone Imports Increase by Over 51% in 8 Months

During the balloting process, those laborers and daily wagers will be prioritized who do not own property in their name and don’t have an allotment in any other housing scheme anywhere in the country.

Besides handing over 1500 flats and houses, PM Imran Khan will also perform the ground-breaking of phase-II of NPHP today.

Let’s have a look at the newly built flats and houses of phase-I of NPHP.