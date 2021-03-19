FBR Transfers Two Tax Officials to National Financial Action Task Force Coordination Committee

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred two tax officials to the National Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Coordination Committee.

The notification issued by the FBR here on Friday stated

“In pursuance of Establishment Division’s O.M, the services of Muhammad Waqas Hanif (IRS/BS-19) presently posted as Additional Commissioner-IR, Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad and Qadeerullah (IRS/BS-19) presently posted as Additional Director, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad are hereby dedicatedly placed at the disposal of National FATF Coordination Committee, in addition to their own duties.”

These officers will report directly to the said Committee for a period of six months, with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had set up a high-powered National Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Coordination Committee to ensure execution of all FATF-related tasks.