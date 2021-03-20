KP Universities Are The Most Expensive in Pakistan: Chairman HEC

The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Tariq Banuri, revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) government universities are the most expensive educational institutions in the country.

He stated this during a high-level meeting at the Governor House and said that unnecessary expenditures and overstaffing have made KP’s universities extremely expensive.

The Chairman claimed that the University of Peshawar, Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, and the Agriculture University of Peshawar have excessive education expenditures.

The meeting was chaired by the provincial Governor and the Chancellor of the government universities in KP, Shah Farman, who also spoke about the administrative and financial issues of the public sector universities.

The attendees discussed the administrative, financial and academic matters of the universities and agreed that the recruitment of non-teaching faculty can be controlled at the public sector universities.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, the Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, the Chief of HEC Tariq Banuri, the Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Dr. Atta ur Rehman, the Federal Secretary for Education Farah Hamid, and the Secretaries of Higher Education of KP and Punjab.