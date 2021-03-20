Poco X3 Pro’s Specifications Confirmed Through Official Xiaomi Store

Poco X3 Pro is an upcoming flagship killer phone from Xiaomi which is set to release on March 22. Ahead of its release next week, the phone’s full specifications have been confirmed through an official Xiaomi store in Vietnam.

Poco X3 Pro is going to have a 6.67-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution just like the base model. It will have a punch-hole front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, which is ideal for gaming.

The main chipset will be updated to the Snapdragon 860 with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 for snappy performance. The storage will be expandable through a microSD card. The Poco X3 Pro will boot Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The battery capacity is 5160mAh and it supports 33W fast charging through a USB C port.

The main camera setup will include a total of four lenses consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera, and two 2MP cameras for depth sensing and macro photography. The punch-hole front camera will be a 20MP shooter.

The Poco X3 Pro is expected to cost below $300 and it will be available in Black, Blue, and Copper Yellow color options.

Stay tuned for the March 22 launch date.