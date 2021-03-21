Hyundai Elantra Launched in Pakistan to Compete Against Corolla and Civic

After an entire year of speculations since the Hyundai Elantra was revealed in the PAPS Auto Show in Lahore back in February 2020, Hyundai Nishat has finally put our anxiousness to rest by officially launching the 6th Generation Elantra in Pakistan.

The launch, much like those of other new vehicles in Pakistan, took place via a Facebook video stream on the 21st of March, 2020. The event was hosted by television personalities Khalid Malik and Anushay Ashraf, who guided the viewers through each stage of the launch, explained in detail about the automaker, and created the hype for Hyundai’s new offering.

The head of Hyundai Motors Middle East and Africa region Bang Sun Jeong, COO of Hyundai Nishat Motors Tatsuya Sato, Director of Sales and Marketing Division Mr. Hamza Salahuddin Ansari, and General Manager Sales and Marketing Malik Muhammad Adnan also stepped on the stage to speak a little bit about the car, the company, and the price of the Elantra.

ALSO READ

Kia Rolls Out 25,000th Locally Assembled Unit in Pakistan

As is already known, Hyundai Elantra is a compact sedan that is set to take on the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic in the Pakistani car market. The vehicle will be offered as a CKD unit that is locally assembled in Pakistan. Furthermore, Hyundai Nishat is quite proud of the fact that it is the only vehicle in its class that offers a 2.0-liter petrol engine.

In the launch stream, the Elantra was revealed to have the following features:

Design

In terms of the exterior design, the new Elantra is an interesting mesh between sporty and smooth, flowing aesthetics. The car features a wedge-like headlight, front bumper, front grille, and taillight designs that surprisingly enough, seem to complement its overall smooth and round silhouette, making it a fairly handsome-looking car.

The headlamps are Dynamic LED Quad Projectors that also include sharp triangular Daytime Running Lights that enhance the front end look. As per the prevalent trend among automakers these days, the car also features a huge front grille that gives the car a bit more assertiveness.

On the side, the car features side-mirrors with integrated turn signals. However, the most noticeable aesthetic element is the chrome door-handles that give the car a regal look. Integrated into the door handles are lights that not only give the car a high-end feel but also come in handy in the dark.

At the back, the car has a cutting-edge tail light design, accompanied by neat, checkmark-shaped reflectors integrated at the bottom of the rear bumper. The car also features a glass antenna on the roof to give it a classier look as well as provide better radio signals.

On the whole, the 6th Gen Hyundai Elantra is a fairly handsome-looking Sedan that, despite being a generation old, looks like a fairly modern vehicle.

Interior

This is where the 6th gen Elantra shows its age a little bit. Although, it has many features – more on that later – the design of the interior seems slightly old compared to that of the 7th generation Elantra.

Other than that, the Elantra boasts a roomy and decent interior loaded with ample tech-features and clean aesthetics such as a silver trim, a combination of cream and black leather, panels and seats, a smart instrument cluster, and a simple and easy to operate center control stack.

The instrument cluster includes all the vital information including speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature, etc. The steering wheel controls help the driver modulate various functions of the car including the sound system and cell-phone connectivity.

In terms of space, the Elantra is a fairly roomy car, however, given that it is a compact sedan, it has plenty of room for 2 fully grown adults in the back. It can seat 3 people in the back, but only for short distances.

Performance

The vehicle can be had with only one engine option. It is a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder gasoline-powered engine, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, capable of generating about 154 horsepower and about 195 newton-meters of torque. The numbers seem quite impressive for a naturally aspirated engine.

The vehicle has ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

Regarding the suspension setup, the vehicle has McPherson Struts at the front and torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. The car features 4 drive modes, namely, Eco, Sport, Smart, and Normal mode.

Features

The Hyundai Elantra has a fair number of safety and convenience features. Here’s a list of them:

Convenience:

Steering wheel audio controls

Voice command

Central Locking with speed sensing door lock

Smart trunk lid opener

Remote fuel lid opener

Keyless Entry and Push start ignition.

Sunroof

Power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support.

4.2” TFT display in instrument panel with Optitron meter and Digital speedometer

7” touch screen infotainment system with USB, AUX.

6-speaker stereo

Wireless charger.

Dual zone climate control with rear AC vents.

Power windows.

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto-defogger.

Cruise-control

Safety:

Electronic stability control

2 front airbags

Traction control

Hill-start assist,

Electronic Brake-force Distribution / EBD

Backup camera with dynamic guidelines.

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors.

Price

For now, the car will only be offered in one variant, and the price of the car is Rs. 4,049,000, which makes it slightly more expensive than the Toyota Corolla’s top trim-level, but massively cheaper than the Honda Civic RS Turbo trim-level.

The booking of the vehicle is set to begin from March 22, 2021, and the automaker shall also be offering to test-drive opportunities to interested parties.

All things considered, the Hyundai Elantra lands in just about the same bracket of desirability as the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic. However, the driving and ownership experience might give an edge to the vehicle over its competition.