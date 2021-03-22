Asad Umar Orders to Speed Up Green Line BRT Project

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, held a meeting to review the pace of the Green Line BRT project in Karachi on Monday.

CEO SIDCL, Chairman BOD, Chief Operation Officer SIDCL, Representative from Ministry of Railways, and senior officers from SIDCL attended the meeting.

Chief Operating Officer SIDCL, Bilal Memon, briefed the Minister about the matters related to Green Line infrastructure progress and procurement update on the operational sides of BRT.

Planning Minister, Asad Umar, said that the Federal Government taking all measures to expedite the BRT project to ease the problems faced by the residents of Karachi, currently exposed to difficult situations, due to the absence of adequate public transport. He said that the federation is working beyond its responsibility to give Karachi its due rights.

While reviewing the KCR Freight Corridor project, Asad Umar directed the Ministry of Railways, SIDCL, and P3A, to finalize the Tripartite Agreement to determine the scope of work reflecting the role of each party in the mutually agreed projects to be initiated on PPP/BOT modes. He said that Green Line BRT should be operational by August 2021. He asked SIDCL to review all the activities to achieve specific timelines with a partial and complete solution of IITS implementation.

The meeting was informed that the Prototype buses would be ready for testing and commissioning by 25th April.

The ITS contract Package A will be signed on Friday 26th March 2021 while Package B by 2nd April 2021 and the Operational and Maintenance award will be given by May 2021