Dawid Malan Breaks Babar Azam’s Greatest T20I Record

England batsman, Dawid Malan, has become the fastest to score 1000 runs in T20 international cricket. The top-order batsman achieved this milestone in the fifth and final T20I against India.

Malan joined Jos Buttler at the crease at a time when England were one down for naught, chasing a mammoth total of 224.

Malan’s blistering of 68 off 46 balls kept hopes alive for the most part of the game, but wickets falling in a cluster at the later part of the innings kept the visiting side 36 runs short to lose the series 3-2.

However, during this run chase, Malan achieved an individual record of scoring 1000 runs in 24 innings, surpassing Pakistan’s Babar Azam (26) and India’s Virat Kohli (27).

The fourth and the fifth on the list are Aaron Finch and KL Rahul. Both players reached the landmark in 29 innings.

The 33-year-old made his T20I debut in 2017. Since then, he has scored 1003 runs at an average of 50.15 with one century and 10 half-centuries.