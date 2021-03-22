Pakistan Imposes Complete Travel Ban on Passengers From 12 Countries

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a revised list of the countries that have been divided into three categories and has ruled that travelers from 12 countries in Category C are not allowed to enter Pakistan between 23 March and 5 April.

The modified list includes countries that have been reshuffled into Categories A, B, and C based on the threat of transmission of coronavirus infections. The countries in Category C are Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia.

The CAA has shifted the United Kingdom from Category C to Category B.

The CAA announced in a notification, “Conveyed by NCOC, there will be a complete travel ban on inbound travel to Pakistan from category C countries, including withdrawal of exemptions earlier provided to Pakistani passport holders, NICOP holders, and POC holders. The temporary measure is being introduced in continuation to the steps being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan”.

Passengers from the countries in Category B require a negative COVID-19 PCR test report at least 72 hours prior to commencing their journey to Pakistan.

Conversely, passengers from the countries in Category A, namely Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Thailand, are not required to get tested prior to traveling to Pakistan.