CAA Extends International Travel Restrictions Yet Again

Posted 15 seconds ago by Raza Rizvi

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended its travel advisory for inbound passengers and chartered flights to 22 March to implement the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier on Saturday, the CAA had extended its travel advisory for international passengers to 18 March.

The notification issued on Wednesday said that the entry of travelers from the C category countries into Pakistan has still been restricted temporarily. The passengers from these countries will only be allowed entry after providing a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and a COVID-19 PCR test report.

The countries in category C are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Ireland, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Botswana, and Zambia.

The passengers coming from the Category A countries that include New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Singapore do not require COVID-19 PCR test reports.

However, travelers to Pakistan from the countries that are not in the A and C categories will need to furnish a COVID-19 PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before commencing their journey to Pakistan.

