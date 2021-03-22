UAE Announces Major Changes in Visa Policy for Remote Workers & Tourists

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has updated its visa policies keeping in view numerous elements of national interests that deeply affected the country’s state of affairs since COVID-19 hit.

As per the official handout, the UAE cabinet has approved a new remote work visa that allows employees to work and live in the country for 12 months, and another “multiple-entry” 5-year tourist visa that allows all travelers to enter or leave the country on request.

The meeting was held in the presence of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Work Visa

In detail, the meeting explored the approval of a “new Remote Work Visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country”.

The new Work Visa policy aims to attract skilled individuals and to enable employees from all over the world to work remotely from the UAE. The one-year visa allows foreigners to enter the UAE under self-sponsorship and work in line with terms and conditions issued with the visa. It provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs and talents to innovate in the UAE’s attractive corporate ecosystem, with access to necessary services such as top-of-the-line utilities and telecommunication

The aim is to boost the competitiveness of the country’s tourism sector and support the economy at a larger scale.

Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa

While addressing the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum revealed that “the UAE has joined the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the New Development Bank, established by the BRICS states” which would help facilitate tourists and visitors in the long run.

In principle, the new Multiple Entry Tourist Visa enables tourists to enter multiple times on self-sponsorship, and remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days.

The government of UAE is motivated to continue developing flexible programs and initiatives to place the country among one of the world’s best places to provide services, and offer the best quality of life for citizens and residents alike.

Currently, a great many projects are extensively underway to transform “the UAE’s status as a global economic capital”.