CDWP Approves Nine Projects Worth Rs. 15.40 Billion

At a Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, nine development projects were approved with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 15.40 billion projects related to Health and Food & Agriculture.

Secretary Planning, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries and Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conference.

Eight projects worth Rs. 10.14 billion related to Health under COVID-19 program submitted by Government of Punjab presented in the meeting.

The first project presented was “up-gradation of DHQ Hospital, District Hafizabad,” worth Rs. 8281.339 million. The second project presented was named “Up-gradation of THQ Hospital Minchinabad Division, Bhawalngar from 40 to 100 Bed,” worth 378.596 million. The third project, titled “Construction of 10 Bedded Emergency Ward at THQ Level Hospital Lalamusa Tehsil Kharian District Gujarat,” was worth Rs. 71.976 million.

The fourth project was named “Up-gradation of THQ Hospital Kharian, District Gujrat, 70 to 100 Bedded,” worth Rs. 197.344 million, and the fifth project presented, namely “Construction of 20 Bedded Surgical Ward at THQ Hospital, Chunian District Kasur,” was worth Rs. 132.884 million.

ALSO READ

CDWP Approves 6 Development Projects Worth Rs. 52 Billion

The sixth project presented was “Construction of 20 Bedded Trauma Center & Revamping of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Pattoki, and District Kasur,” worth Rs. 292.207 million, the seventh project presented, namely “Provision of Missing Facilities at THQ hospital Naushera, District Khushab,” worth Rs. 255.458 million, and the last approved project of the health section was “Up-gradation of 20 Bedded RHC Uch Sharif into 60 Bedded THQ Level Hospital, Tehsil Ahmadpur East, District Bahawalpur,” worth Rs. 535.300 million.

A project related to Food & Agriculture was presented in the meeting, namely “National Program on Animal Disease Surveillance and Control Phase-I,” worth Rs. 5228.120 million was approved in the meeting.

The project aims at setting up an animal disease surveillance and control system, implemented throughout the country, and would generate information/data in real-time for policy analysis, taking operational decisions and for showcasing to international organizations and trading partners, strengthening of cold chain system for vaccine storage, transportation and delivery, up-gradation of 9 labs to diagnose FMD stereotyping and other reportable diseases.