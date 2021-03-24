KP Govt Announces Districts Where Schools Will Remain Closed

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has revealed ten districts where the educational institutions will remain closed until 11 April due to the third wave of COVID-19.

The provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, announced the districts in a tweet:

Ten KP districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Malakand, Swat, Lower Dir, Nowshera, and Buner, will remain closed due to increasing cases of coronavirus till April 11, 2021.

The decision was made in light of the agreement at the inter-provincial meeting of the Ministers for Education to close the schools and colleges in the districts where the prevalence ratio of COVID-19 is high.

The Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, announced the agreement at a press conference on Wednesday, and also clarified the status of the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations.

With regards to matric and intermediate examinations, it has been decided that the board examinations for Classes IX, X, XI, and XII will be held as per the schedule that was previously announced by the provincial governments and boards.

Following the decision, the Punjab’s Minister for Education, Murad Raas, also announced the districts where the schools will remain closed until 11 April.

According to his tweet, all the educational institutions in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura will remain closed until 11 April.