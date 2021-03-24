Sharjeel Khan Dismisses Fitness Issues Ahead of South Africa Tour

Pakistan’s out-of-shape batsman Sharjeel Khan recently spoke with media representatives in an interactive session online and discussed his fitness issues and other such problems.

Contrary to the popular perception regarding his ‘inability to perform’ owing to his unfitness since his last professional appearance in February 2017, Khan was utterly dismissive of the notion that his fitness actually impacts his batting performance.

“I do not have any fitness issues. I have never missed a match due to fitness. I completed domestic cricket and worked hard for seven months,” he stated.

In response to questions about public opinion reportedly denting his progression towards fitness, Khan said that he is not under any pressure and explained that trainer Yasir Malik’s Elite Player Fitness Program has been helping him reduce a lot of weight without any difficulty.

“I am working individually. I ran 16 km in a single day,” he added.

Sharjeel Khan’s return to the regular Pakistan XI in the back-to-back tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe depends on clear fitness improvements.

Although there is no requirement for him to fulfill, the training staff has given Khan three weeks to improve his endurance levels and body fat counts ahead of the first T20I against South Africa on 10 April.