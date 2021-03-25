100-Year-Old Pakistani Receives Vaccine and Urges Others to Get Inoculated

A 100-year-old Pakistani man who received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this month is urging others to get inoculated as there is no ‘rational’ reason to doubt vaccines.

Israel Ahmed Menai, who is reportedly the oldest person in Pakistan to get vaccinated so far, received his first shot on 12 March and will get the second dose on 5 April.

He commended the government’s vaccination drive and shared his vaccination experience saying,

I got the first installment of the vaccine and it did not cause a reaction. It was like a normal injection. I will advise all my friends and well-wishers to get this medicine without hesitation.

Originally from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh in present-day India, Menai celebrated his 100th birthday last year. He said that pandemics come and go and that it is essential for people to follow SOPs and remain cautious.

“Life is a blessing. I see no rational basis for people to be doubtful about the coronavirus vaccines. For every ailment there is a cure that is administered by health experts,” he added.