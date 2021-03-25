Jazz Signs Nationwide Network Optimization Contract with Ericsson

Jazz has signed a three-year multivendor network optimization deal with Ericsson for optimization and performance management of its 2G/3G and 4G network nationwide.

Ericsson says that this partnership will allow Jazz to enhance the overall mobile experience of its customers.

Jazz aims to develop offerings based on value-added services to its growing subscriber base, factoring each consumer’s specific requirements and providing solutions tailored to their expectations. This agreement enables Jazz to focus even more on the core business – delivering innovative offerings to their customers.

Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer at Jazz says: “With the evolution of the competitive landscape in the telecom space, we need to continuously adapt in order to provide better service to our end users. Further developing the AI-based cognitive optimization capabilities in our networks is an important step in our strategy that will help us better respond to our customer’s evolving needs, which remain our top priority.”

Ericsson will leverage subscriber crowdsource data analytics, where Artificial Intelligence (AI) provides unique subscriber insights that power App Experience Optimization for an end-user experience above expectations.

Ericsson will leverage geolocation technology to analyze live end-user experience everywhere with meters’ granularity as an enabler for proactive action. As a result of the successful completion of modernization and consolidation, Jazz will deliver an improved network performance in Pakistan. Subscribers will benefit from the advantages of a fully integrated and convergent environment with a higher level of flexibility and shorter time-to-market for new and updated offerings.

Ekow Nelson, Vice President at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “This agreement will enable Ericsson to proactively deliver innovative solutions, strengthen our collaboration capabilities and meet the strategic ambitions of Jazz. Now, we are expanding our partnership by using the best Cognitive Technology as the foundation for a joint journey, paving the way to 5G.”