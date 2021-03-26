BCCI Responds to Rumors of Pakistan India Cricket Series

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly dismissed rumors of a potential bilateral series between Pakistan and India.

BCCI’s Vice President, Rajiv Shukia, told a local Indian newspaper that “no such discussion has taken place within the board”, adding that the board’s stance remains identical to what it was ten years ago. Unless they get any approval from the Modi government, there can’t be any bilateral series with Pakistan, he said.

Earlier this week, an unnamed PCB official was quoted as saying that the board had been directed to “be prepared” in case a neutral cross-border exchange permits both countries to meet on the pitch, after nearly a decade of bilateral series being suspended amidst rising political tensions.

For the time being, comments made by the BCCI have dismissed any hopes for arch-rivals Pakistan and India to meet on the cricket field in 2021. Fans, however, are still hopeful of a high-octane Pakistan-India series in the near future.