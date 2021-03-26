Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Clarifies About It Social Media Pages

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has dissociated itself from all the fake pages of BIEK on different social media platforms.

According to the official statement, BIEK has requested students to follow BIEK’s website and Facebook page for official announcements.

BIEK has also announced to lodge a complaint in the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing to take action against all fake pages which are operating under the name BIEK on different social media platforms.

BIEK’s statement comes in the wake of media reports which claimed that BIEK’s accounts on various social networking sites have been involved in defrauding the students.

It was reported that a suspect named Aurangzaib Rana, who claimed to be an employee of BIEK, had been using BIEK’s fake pages to trick students into sending him money for various online services of BIEK.