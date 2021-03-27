vivo Officially Launches X60 Pro in Pakistan

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today has officially launched the X60 Pro, the premium high-end flagship smartphone which features professional photography capabilities, unsurpassed design, and flagship performance. The X60 Pro marks as one of the inaugural vivo devices to be created in collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics. Featuring a cutting-edge design from vivo with maximum imaging quality co-engineered by ZEISS, the X60 Pro signifies vivo’s commitment to delivering the ultimate mobile photography experience.

Photography Redefined Through Global Partnership with ZEISS

Being the first vivo smartphone to be co-engineered with the iconic brand ZEISS, X60 Pro integrates the user-oriented innovation of vivo and the outstanding expertise in mobile imaging of ZEISS to culminate exceptional software and hardware capabilities. The combined best-in-class optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms, and diverse multi-modal features allow users to enjoy camera technologies that were previously only limited to professional photographers.

“We are excited to launch the first-ever X series smartphone in Pakistan with professional photography and videography capabilities. As mobile photography is one of vivo’s long-term strategic tracks, we entered into a global partnership with ZEISS, a legend in the world of optics for 175 years to jointly engineer the imaging system of X60 series products – X60 Pro is the result of that commitment. Featuring the cutting edge Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, Extreme Night Vision 2.0, Superb Night Camera 2.0, and others, X60 Pro allows users to capture ultra-stable and professional-grade images and videos in a wide range of scenarios and therefore, is redefining the whole mobile photography experience.” said Mr. Eric Kong, CEO of vivo Pakistan.

Key to the X60 Pro’s top-notch photography capabilities lies in its ground-breaking vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system, resulting in an uncompromised and powerful performance. The X60 Pro comes with an Ultra-Thin Quad-Curve Design with three rear cameras (48MP Ultra-wide Gimbal Camera + 13MP Wide-Angle + 13MP Portrait rear camera), as well as a 32MP front camera. The ZEISS logo has been emblazoned on the lens, while the ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark is engraved beneath the cameras, fitting for the professional photography flagship device that is sure to turn heads.

For the first time, users can also access ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style on the vivo X series. This new feature allows users to create customized professional portraits with an unprecedented ability to render centre sharpness and a unique swirly harmonious bokeh.

Bringing Advanced Imaging Features to Users

vivo has refined its existing imaging technologies to be implemented within the X60 Pro, starting with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0. The device utilizes the latest VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology allowing users to obtain clear shots of objects in dynamic motion with greater accuracy. Extreme Night Vision 2.0 allows users to recreate a million shades of the night with a single tap, capturing the impressive expanse of the night through vivo’s innovative AI noise-reduction algorithm. With Ultra-wide night mode and Superb Night Camera 2.0 users can capture beautiful images in all scenarios, from scenery to portrait, from common nightscapes to extremely dark environments, while enabling an exceptional dynamic range and excellent natural tone representation.

Optimal Power and Flagship Performance

The vivo X60 Pro harnesses the power, connectivity, and speed that can satisfy contemporary high-end smartphone users, who demand exceptional device performance. The vivo X60 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 to collectively beat its predecessors on all fronts with superior and smoother daily user experiences. With a substantial boost in CPU and GPU performance, these energy-efficient processors contain integrated 5G basebands** that can make the user’s 5G wireless network lightning fast with minimal latency.

Decked with a 4200mAh battery and 33W FlashCharge technology, X60 Pro ensures solid durability and swift charging time, providing a more convenient mobile experience.

Optimizing users’ sensory experience, the vivo X60 Pro features a 120Hz refresh rate* and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display. The industry-leading 120Hz refresh rate allows for effortless scrolling and viewing, while the 240Hz response rate induces an ultra-responsive touch screen to optimize user’s performance in gaming or occupational capacities.

Ultra-Thin Design with Premium Aesthetics

Notwithstanding the multitude of powerful features and cutting-edge capabilities of the X60 Pro, vivo has managed to encapsulate all of this technology into slim constructs and lightweight shells. The X60 Pro is astonishingly slim at 7.59mm containing a 3.96mm front camera punch-hole centered at the top with ultra-narrow bezels.

Exuding elegant 3D curvature with futuristic aesthetics, the X60 Pro boasts super-slender curves and a sleek silhouette. The contours are more captivating than ever and adorned with a choker – a beautiful band that runs along the top edge to complete a picture of grace with a sophisticated touch and feel.

The color palettes of the X60 Pro are inspired by the summer bloom, available in Blue or Black. With Blue, users can experience the visual radiance and feel the eternal hope of a sunrise, comprised of soft blue and purple hues that peek through the morning mist. Black is a powerful colorway that envelopes consumers in the tranquil summer night sky, allowing them to feel the fervor and passion hidden within – the energy of life.

Pricing & Availability

vivo X60 Pro is currently available for Pre-order across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 129,999 only and the phone will go on sale starting 6th of April, 2021. Customers can pre-order now to claim their VIP Experience Card & Free Goodies Box.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for X60 Pro along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo X60 Pro is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/X60pro