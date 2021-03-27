Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Appears at Geekbench, Reveals New Details

Xiaomi has a big launch event coming up where it plans to introduce the top-tier Mi 11 phones, the Mi Mix (at last), and the new Mi Band 6. The crème de la crème of the Mi 11 series, the Mi 11 Ultra, has just made rounds at the Geekbench platform, revealing new details for the upcoming flagship.

We already know that the Mi 11 Ultra will feature the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC, but we now also know that there will be a 12GB option. There will most likely be other memory options as well, but we will only get to see them on launch day. The Mi 11 Pro will mostly be the same as the Mi 11 Ultra but without the experimental features.

Xiaomi has previously revealed that the Mi 11 Ultra will have a new chip as well as a new type of silicon-oxygen anode battery. This will be the second generation of the same battery used on the all-screen phone, the Mi Mix Alpha. This new generation of battery type will enable faster charging.

Both the Mi 11 Ultra and Pro will have 5,000 mAh batteries with up to 67W and 120W fast charging. The retail boxes will thankfully come packed with Gallium-Nitride (GaN) chargers that are more efficient and heat up less.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi 11 Pro and Ultra will have Samsung’s next-generation GN2 camera sensors for 108MP photos. The camera setup will come with periscope lenses and a small secondary display next to it to make photos easier.

Xiaomi’s big launch event is happening on March 29 and that is where we will get to see more. Stay tuned.