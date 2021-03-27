Xiaomi Secures Patents Battery Protection Tech for Smartphones

Tech giant Xiaomi has patented a new technology that reportedly helps avoid hazardous battery issues such as bulging and explosions.

The patent is being headlined as “A battery charging method, device, and medium”, and was published on 23rd March 2021 with the issuance number CN112542861A.

ALSO READ

WAPDA Chairman Visits Diamer Bhasha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Projects

In detail, the brand discussed their battery’s typical charging process in real-time. They explained that when the battery has fully charged or nears full capacity, the new technology will switch the phone to a ‘floating charging mode’ to avoid bulging and explosions.

Simply put, the device transits between the regular charging cycle, and then enters the floating charge sequence when the battery is fully juiced up.

While this happens, the patented software/system monitors the process in real-time and makes sure that the battery doesn’t bulge or explode when either the surrounding temperature is high, or when high voltage pumps through the cable.

ALSO READ

World Bank Approves $1.3 Billion for Projects in Pakistan

For the time being, smartphones, in general, have improved greatly and battery issues have become a rare occurrence these days. However, things could get a little messy, probably dangerous, if big companies like Xiaomi and Apple don’t address them.

At this time, the new Xiaomi patent remains nothing more than just a blueprint for something in the future, and it’s unknown if the company is pursuing anything in this regard.