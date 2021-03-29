Chinese Liquor Company Gets License to Operate in Pakistan

A Chinese company has received a license to manufacture liquor in Pakistan.

As per media reports, the Chinese liquor manufacturer, Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited registered itself with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in April last year, with the Hub (Balochistan) address.

ALSO READ

Surrey Looking to Host a Tournament Featuring PSL, IPL, and BBL

Reports suggest that the Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Department of Balochistan issued a license to the company to launch a joint venture at the Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority.

Hui Coastal Brewery has vast experience in liquor manufacturing and is known for producing some of the world’s most famous brands. With its plant in Lasbela, Hui will become the first Chinese company to manufacture liquor in Pakistan.

ALSO READ

Sindh Announces 30 March Holiday for Educational Institutes

The company plans to produce two famous liquor brands for export purposes. The entire process from manufacturing to packaging will be carried out in this plant.