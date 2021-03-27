Sindh Announces 30 March Holiday for Educational Institutes

The Government of Sindh has announced that 30 March (Tuesday) will be a provincial holiday in observance of Shab-e-Barat. According to a notification issued by the provincial government, public and private educational institutions will be closed on 30 March or the 15th of Sha’ban.

In pursuance of the decision taken in the meeting of the Steering Committee on education held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, all public and private educational institutions, falling under the administrative domain of the College Education Department, shall remain closed on 30 March 2021 on account of Shab-e-Barat.

The notification clarifies that the holiday will be observed on 30 March instead of 29 March, as earlier notified.

Shab-e-Barat is the Night of Forgiveness on which Muslims perform Nawafil and seek the forgiveness of Allah Almighty. The night falls on the 15th of Sha’ban and is almost two weeks prior to the Holy Month of Ramadan.