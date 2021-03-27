Surrey Looking to Host a Tournament Featuring PSL, IPL and BBL

English County, Surrey, is planning to host a mini-tournament involving teams from Pakistan Super League (PSL), Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), and other franchise-based T20 leagues from around the world. The idea has been floated by Surrey’s chief executive Richard Gould in order to recover the financial losses the ECB has suffered over the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ

BCCI Responds to Rumors of Pakistan India Cricket Series

According to sources, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were looking to sell stakes in ‘The Hundred’ franchises to various IPL teams to recover the financial loss they suffered due to the postponement of the inaugural tournament last year.

Cricket’s latest competition, The Hundred was set to take place last summer and was expected to generate a lot of revenue for the franchises and the ECB, but the tournament had to be postponed due to the global pandemic. The Hundred’s first tournament is now set to take place in the summer of 2021, with top international players set to take part in the exciting new tournament.

Richard Gould believes that there are a lot more opportunities to discover and the ECB should not be looking to sell stakes of the franchises. He proposed a mini-tournament of various franchises from all over the world going against each other.

ALSO READ

Quetta Gladiators Owner Floats PSL vs IPL Champions Matchup Idea

Gould’s plan involves inviting an IPL team to play an exhibition match against a franchise from any other part of the world at the end of the current English domestic season. He said that the plan will evolve with time.

“We think the most deliverable plan is at the end of the season to bring an IPL team or teams from other parts of the world to play in a small baby-steps competition,” Gould said.