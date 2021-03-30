Parliamentary Committee Approves Projects Worth Rs. 13.86 Billion

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture approved the budgetary proposals of the ministry amounting to Rs. 13.863 billion under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next financial year 2021-22.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi in Islamabad today. The Federal Education Minister apprised the Committee regarding proposed allocations for 33 projects (20 on-going and 13 new) amounting to Rs. 13.863 billion of Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

He also apprised the Committee about proposed allocations for 07 projects (02 on-going and 05 new) amounting to Rs. 178.268 million of National Heritage and Culture Division.

After a detailed briefing, the Committee approved all the budgetary proposals relating to PSDP for the next financial year 2021-22 and directed the Ministry of Finance to provide the required funds to the ministry in the better interest of the country.

The Committee unanimously recommended approving the Government Bill, titled “The Hyderabad Institute of Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2020.” The Committee also recommended approving “The PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021” with slight amendments.

The NCS-Institute of Sciences Bill, 2021, moved by MNA James Iqbal, was deferred by the Committee till its next meeting at the request of the Minister.

The Committee also considered the Private Members’ Bills, titled “The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Arts (Amendment) Bill, 2019); The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019; The Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Amjid Ali Khan, MNA); The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Keeso Mal Kheeal Das, MNA); and The Prevention of Drug usage in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020 (moved by Shahida Rehmani, MNA). The Committee recommended that the said Bills may not be approved by the Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Javairia Zafar Aheer, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Andleeb Abbas, Asma Qadeer, Tashfeen Safdar, Mehnaz Akber, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Kiran Imran Dar, Abid Hussain Bhayo, Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, MNAs.

Other members in attendance included Wajiha Qamar, MNA/Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, MNA/Mover of the Bill, James Iqbal, besides senior officers from Federal Education and Professional Training Division, National Heritage and Culture Division, M/o Law and Justice, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and NCS Institute.