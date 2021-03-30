Punjab University Announces Decision on All Written & Practical Exams

Punjab University (PU) has postponed all written and practical examinations amid the third wave of Coronavirus which continues to intensify with each passing day.

According to the official PU statement, all written and practical exams of PU being conducted from 30 March have been postponed with immediate effect. The next date of exams will be announced two weeks before exams.

The development comes after a large number of students of different affiliated colleges demonstrated outside PU New Campus on Monday.

The protesting students blocked the main road outside the New Campus and demanded the cancellation of all examinations in view of the prevailing Coronavirus situation across the country.

Last week, PU had also postponed the annual exams of Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-II and Part-I, B.A. Hearing Impaired, and B.A / B.Sc. Special Category [Doctor/Nurse/Fazil/Wafaq-ul-Madaras/Additional Subject(s).

The annual exams were scheduled from 1 to 15 April. The next date of these exams will be announced two weeks before exams.