Sindh Universities Fail to Utilize Development Funds

Sindh’s Pro-Chancellor and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Boards and Universities, Nisar Khuhro, expressed his concern for the non-implementation of development projects in several local universities despite the release of funds for their schemes.

Khuhro chaired a meeting on the development schemes in Sindh’s public universities on Monday and conveyed his frustration with the administrations of the Jinnah Sindh Medical University, the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, and the University of Karachi (KU) for delaying the development projects in question.

The attendees of the meeting were apprised that only 25 percent of the desired work on the development projects had been done and were warned that if the projects are not completed within the set time frame, the remaining funds may lapse.

The Government of Sindh had allocated Rs. 200 million in funds for the construction of city campuses at the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law but the university has only spent Rs. 51 million for it.

Similarly Rs. 791 million had been allocated to the Jinnah Sindh Medical University for the construction and up-gradation of its girls hostel and academic blocks, but the university has not initiated any work in these areas so far.

Additionally, Rs. 17 million worth of funds had been granted for the construction of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center at KU, but the university has not spent a single rupee for its construction.

The administrations of the universities did not provide any explanation for the delays. The attendees agreed to establish a project management unit in the department to ensure the timely completion of the schemes.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Universities and Boards, Alimuddin, vice-chancellors, project directors and other relevant officers.