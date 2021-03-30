vivo iQOO 7 Wins 2021 Red Dot Award for Product Design

vivo’s iQOO 7 smartphone has won the 2021 Red Dot Award for Product Design for the strong sense of control that it delivers to the users, as well as its aesthetic visual experience that is ‘inspired by the brand’s affinity for speed’.

The iQOO 7 is the latest performance smartphone by iQOO, the independent sub-brand of vivo that’s focused on young and tech-savvy consumers. The phone runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform and features multiple industry-leading technologies, including super flash charging capabilities and a liquid cooling system.

Together with a 120Hz full-sensing screen, super touch acceleration with a 1000Hz response rate and 300Hz report rate, and dual speakers, iQOO 7 also promises to enhance the mobile gaming experience to match professional e-sports standards.

According to iQOO’s product design team, they have always focused on the users and prioritize what is best for them by addressing their true needs. When designing iQOO 7, they considered some of the most common user scenarios, including extended use for game-playing as well as when the phone is accidentally dropped.

iQOO 7 adopted corrosion-resistant marine aluminum in its middle frame, which prevents corrosion from oils and perspiration on users’ hands. It also provides extra protection to the smartphone’s rear cover and screen when the phone is dropped. The hard-edged middle frame with a slightly curved surface on the side provides a comfortable grip.

Adopting AG frosted glass on its rear helps iQOO 7 resolve the issue of sticky fingerprints and also makes the underlying light and shadow comparison more transparent. The resulting transparency enhances the smartphone’s three-dimensional feeling while expressing iQOO’s goal to epitomize both fun and speed through design.

iQOO 7 has officially launched and is now available in China but the company will soon offer more localized product lineup to consumers in other parts of the world. iQOO will customize its product portfolio based on market conditions and sophisticated insights into local customer needs and preferences.

The iQOO team was tremendously excited that their efforts have been recognized by Red Dot, one of the world’s most prestigious design awards.