Famous TV Reporter Uses Influence to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

Following the Federal Minister for Housing, Tariq Bashir Cheema, a special correspondent of a private news channel, has been busted for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine out-of-turn.

The reporter in question, Abbas Shabbir, is associated with Samaa News and is stationed in the federal capital. He covers politics, sports, and parliamentary affairs.

The renowned journalist and TV anchor, Mubashir Zaidi, exposed the reporter in his show. According to Zaidi, Shabbir has good relationships with government officials, and it was one of the ministers who helped him receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs from a government hospital.

Interestingly, the news reporter had announced getting vaccinated in a Twitter post on March 22 but later deleted it, fearing an adverse reaction from social media.

He also revealed that several TV reporters and media persons received out-of-turn jabs using their influence and contacts. He refrained from naming them due to a lack of evidence.

Zaidi had also invited Tariq Bashir Cheema in the same show and grilled him for using his ministerial power and position to get his family and friend vaccinated at home.

Cheema initially tried to convince the show host that it was not a COVID-19 vaccine. However, he later lost his cool when Zaidi and the co-anchors did not buy his argument. The minister then changed his stance when the anchors cross-questioned him and claimed that several journalists have also jumped the queue and received vaccine shots at home. However, he did not reveal any names when asked to elaborate.