Met Office Forecasts First Heatwave of the Season

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the first heatwave of the summer season in most parts of the country during this week.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Met Office informed that the country would experience mainly hot and dry weather during the ongoing week, creating heatwave-like conditions in most plain areas of the country.

As per the PMD report, hot to very hot weather is expected in Karachi from 30th March to 3rd April, with maximum temperature hovering between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has predicted very hot and dry weather in Sindh, Southern Punjab, Eastern and Southern Balochistan from Tuesday to Saturday, resulting in a rise in day-time temperature by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in plains of the country. The mercury is also likely to shoot in most sub-mountainous areas of the country.

Dust-raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the hot spell, explaining that it was due to a change of wind’s direction from southwest to north or northwest.

The weather department has also predicted suspension of the sea breeze in the daytime, which will further increase the temperature in Karachi.