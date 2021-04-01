Citizens Above 50 Are Being Denied Vaccination: Report

Pakistan’s senior citizens between the ages of 50 and 60 are not being vaccinated against the coronavirus despite the completion of their registration processes. Those who have received their pin codes are also being denied the shot at the designated centers.

ALSO READ

COVID-19 Cases Among Children Increase at an Alarming Rate in Pakistan

The administrators have clarified that the citizens between the ages of 50 and 60 are not being administered the vaccine because their database has not been updated. They claim that the database is not accepting entries and that they are helpless in this matter because it is not in their power to update it themselves.

Consequently, senior citizens are being discouraged from visiting the vaccination centers until the database is updated.

ALSO READ

Death Rate Among UK’s Senior Citizens Declines Sharply After Mass Vaccination

As announced by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, the registration process for the vaccination of senior citizens aged 50 and above began on 30 March.

Via: Daily Times