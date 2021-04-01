COVID-19 Recovered Patients Are Being Readmitted in Large Numbers in UK

Almost a third of individuals who have been hospitalized after testing positive for Coronavirus in the UK are readmitted for further treatment within four months of getting discharged while one out of eight of those patients dies during the same time, a study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed.

During the study, researchers at the ONS, in collaboration with the University College London and the University of Leicester, compared the medical records of around 48,000 Coronavirus patients who had been hospitalized and discharged before 31 August 2020 against the medical records of a controlled group of the same size in the general population.

The researchers compared the rates of hospital readmissions, deaths, and diagnoses for a range of respiratory, heart, kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, of both groups.

They found that these rates were considerably higher in the Coronavirus patients’ group in comparison with the controlled group as nearly a third of COVID-19 patients who had been discharged from the hospital had been readmitted and about one in eight had died after an average follow-up time of 140 days.

According to a statement by the ONS, COVID-19 is not only known to cause respiratory illnesses but can also infect and damage other organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys.

The long-term impact of COVID-19 disease necessitates continuous tests and monitoring of Coronavirus patients who have recovered in order for timely detection of early signs of organ damage and other complications caused by the virus.