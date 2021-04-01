Federal Cabinet Rejects Proposal to Import Cotton and Sugar from India

The Federal Cabinet has rejected the proposal of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to resume cotton and sugar trade with India, according to local media reports.

The Cabinet did not approve the summary of the ECC that had approved the import of cotton and sugar from India on Wednesday. The ECC had taken this decision under the chairmanship of the new Finance Minister, Hammad Azhar, who had also publicly defended the need to resume trade relations with India on account of acute cotton shortage in Pakistan.

However, during the meeting of the Cabinet, some members objected to the ECC proposal. The Cabinet, after a debate on the issue, rejected the summary.

The cabinet was also given a briefing on the third wave of Covid-19 and the measures taken to contain it. Expressing concern over rising cases, the prime minister called for the strict enforcement of the SOPs.

This is a developing story.