PM Imran Highlights Why e-Voting is Necessary in Pakistan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan highlighted the significance and necessity of an electronic voting system in the country to ensure free and fair elections. The premier was given a detailed briefing by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, over the workings of an electronic voting machine (EVM) and its features.

The PM noted that the democratic system of Pakistan cannot afford the conventional and questionable voting system, adding that the e-voting system is imperative to ensure impartiality and transparency in elections and obliterate rigging.

The PM while appreciating the efforts of the ministry, directed the authorities to equip the proposed EVMs with state-of-the-art security features, taking into consideration the similar systems in developed countries.

The e-voting machine has been built in Pakistan by the National Institute of Electronics (NIE), in collaboration with COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).

The machine has two units, Voter Identification Unit and Control Unit. The voter will use his/her CNIC for identification and then cast the vote using the Control Unit.