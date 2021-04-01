PMC Announces Deadline to Submit List of Students Admitted on Quota Seats

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the final date for the submission of the list of students who have received admissions in public medical and dental colleges on quota seats.

A notification in this regard, issued on Wednesday, said that the finalized list must be submitted to the PMC by April 5, 2021.

The colleges that fail to comply with the order will face the cancellation of seat enhancements provided by the PMC.

The PMC has enhanced 594 seats in public medical and dental colleges pursuant to the requests received from the governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir to accommodate quotas such Balochistan, FATA, and HEC Scholarships.

It said that previously, the date for submission of the list was March 22, which was further extended till April 5 to “further facilitate all universities in the timely accommodation of all such quota seats for admission in the current academic year.”

The PMC still awaits the compliance of its directives by all universities, it said.

All relevant provincial chief secretaries have been requested to finalize all such admissions by April 3, 2021, and provide the list of admitted students under the HEC Scholarship Program to the PMC by April 5, 2021.