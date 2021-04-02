PTM MNA Presents Bill to Rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Yet Again

A Member of the National Assembly from Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar, has tabled a bill in the National Assembly to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) stated that the name of the province had been changed to ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ after the 18th amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan, prior to which the province had been known as the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP).

He claimed that ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ is too long for everyone to pronounce, which is why it is often referred to by the acronyms ‘KP’ or ‘KPK’, and therefore, the province should be renamed to just ‘Pakhtunkhwa’.

The bill did not receive any objection from treasury benches, and the State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Mohammad Khan, declared that it is important and should be forwarded to the concerned standing committee.

Following the development, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri forwarded the bill to the standing committee for discussion.