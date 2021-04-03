Islamabad Administration Seals Bahria Town, DHA, PWD And Other Regions

The administration of the federal capital has sealed seven more areas after reports of 884 more cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with a 10.7 percent positivity rate.

The sealed areas are:

Bahria Town Phase II and III Soan Garden Block B PWD Block C Korang Town Pakistan Town Phase I National Police Foundation Block A DHA Phase-II sector A, B, D, and E

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat, these areas have been sealed because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases among their residents. He added that their commercial centers and activities have been closed as well.

The DC stated that police have been deployed in these areas to implement the sealing order.

Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik said that the prevalence of the coronavirus has been on the rise in Loi Bher, Sihala, Rawat, and Tarlai due to the commercial activities there.

He added that the management is collaborating with the mosques, trader unions, union councils, and housing societies to create awareness amongst the residents.