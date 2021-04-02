Here’s a Breakdown of Deaths Due to COVID-19 in All Age Groups Across Pakistan

At least 40 children aged 1 to 10 have died so far due to Coronavirus across Pakistan, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has revealed.

According to details, the number of deaths between the ages of 11 and 20 is 136 while 359 deaths have been reported among people between the ages of 21 and 30.

769 people aged 31 to 41, 1851 people aged 41 to 50, and 3,666 people aged 51 to 60 have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

The age group of 61-70 years has emerged as the most affected group in Pakistan as it has reported the highest number of deaths at 4,131.

Meanwhile, 2,604 people belonging to the age group of 71-80 years and 856 people from the age group of 81-90 years have succumbed to COVID-19.

At least 118 people aged 91 or above have died due to Coronavirus in Pakistan.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the number of deaths among all age groups as of 31 March 2021.

Age Group No. of Deaths 1-10 years 40 11-20 years 136 21-30 years 359 31-40 years 769 41-50 years 1,851 51-60 years 3,666 61-70 years 4,131 71-80 years 2,604 81-90 years 856 91 and above 118

During the last 24 hours, the country recorded 5,234 new cases and 83 deaths from Coronavirus. It is the highest daily tally of Pakistan since 21 June 2020 when the country reported 4,951 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

So far, Pakistan has reported 678,165 cases, 14,613 deaths, and 607, 205 recoveries from COVID-19.