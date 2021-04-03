Vivo X60T Announced With 120Hz OLED Display and Flagship Hardware

Vivo appears to be going the OnePlus route for its naming scheme as it has just released the Vivo X60T a few months after the main lineup. The X60T looks similar to the rest of the phones in the series, but it swaps out the Qualcomm Snapdragon/Samsung Exynos chipsets for the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

Design and Display

The Vivo X60T looks no different from the base X60 with its ultra-thin bezels, a punch-hole camera, and a large triple camera setup on the back. The display is a 6.56″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED panel with a fingerprint sensor underneath it.

Internals and Storage

As mentioned earlier, the main chipset has been swapped out for the Dimensity 1100 SoC which brings flagship-grade performance. There is only one memory configuration and it has 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage with no options for expansion.

On the software front, the Android 11 OS comes with OriginOS instead of Vivo’s older Funtouch OS.

Cameras

The Zeiss branded camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor alongside a 13MP ultrawide unit and a 13MP depth sensor. Unlike the base Vivo X60, the X60T has gimbal stabilization on the main camera for super steady videos.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 32MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 4,300 mAh battery onboard which is paired with 33W fast charging through the USB C port.

The Vivo X60T will be available in Black as well as a gradient finish for $530. There is no word on international availability as of yet.

Specifications